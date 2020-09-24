STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Daily discharges surpass new cases for sixth consecutive day as India's recovery rate nears 82 per cent

A total 87,374 people have recuperated in a span of 24 hours in the country, while the number of new confirmed cases reported is 86,508, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Published: 24th September 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 test at a facility erected to screen people in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 74 per cent of the new COVID-19 recoveries are from 10 states and UT, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, UP, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Daily new recoveries in India have surpassed the new cases of coronavirus infection for the the last six days and the country's total COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 46.7 lakh exceeding active cases by more than 37 lakh.

A total 87,374 people have recuperated in a span of 24 hours in the country, while the number of new confirmed cases reported is 86,508, according to the data updated at 8 am.

With its focussed strategies and effective people-centric measures, India is reporting exponential increase in recoveries, the ministry said.

"New recoveries in India have exceeded the new cases for the last six days.

This is a result of focus on testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging, as highlighted by the prime minister in his review meeting with seven high focus states and UTs on Wednesday," the ministry said.

A total 87,374 people have recuperated in a span of 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 46,74,987 pushing the recovery rate to 81.55 per cent, the ministry said.

"As India records more recoveries than the new cases, the gap between recovered cases and active cases is continuously widening. The recovered cases (46,74,987) exceed active cases (9,66,382) by more than 37 lakh."

"This has also ensured that the active caseload accounts for merely 16.86 per cent of the total cases," the ministry highlighted.

Following the national lead, 13 states and UTs are also reporting higher number of new recoveries than the new cases.

Among the 10 states and UT reporting 74 per cent recovered cases, Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,476 cases (22.3 pc) for the sixth consecutive day.

These sustained encouraging results have been made possible with the Centre-led proactive and calibrated strategy of 'test, track and treat' which has focussed on 'Chase the Virus approach, the ministry said.

"Early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking combined with high quality medical care through Standard of Care protocol issued by the Centre has aided the high number of recoveries," it underlined.

There has been sustained focus of the Union and state and UT governments on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, use of steroids, anti-coagulants, and improved services of ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment.

Tireless efforts of ASHA workers have ensured effective surveillance and tracking progress of patients in supervised home isolation The 'eSanjeevani' digital platform has enabled telemedicine services which have been successful in containing the spread of COVID while simultaneously enabling provisions for non-COVID essential healthcare.

The Centre has focussed on building the clinical management capacities of doctors manning ICUs.

The 'National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management' exercise conducted by domain experts from AIIMS, New Delhi have substantially helped in this.

Twenty such sessions with 278 Institutions and Centres of Excellence have been conducted in 28 states and UTs.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to  57,32,518 with 86,508 people testing positive in a day, while the  death toll climbed to 91,149 with 1,129 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Coronavirus Cases India Coronavirus Active Cases India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp