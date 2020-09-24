STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 patient goes 'missing' from Pune hospital; kin protest

The woman was admitted to the hospital, located at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) ground, on August 29 after testing positive for coronavirus, her mother told reporters.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

A medic collects samples from a woman for COVID-19 test as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: A 33-year-old woman patient has allegedly gone missing from a COVID-19 jumbo hospital in Pune, prompting her family members to stage a protest outside the medical facility on Thursday.

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said the woman was discharged from the hospital on September 5, her relatives have filed a missing person's complaint at Shivajinagar police station here in Maharashtra.

The woman was admitted to the hospital, located at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) ground, on August 29 after testing positive for coronavirus, her mother told reporters.

"I came to meet her the next day, but the staff at the jumbo facility told me that the patient is inside the ward and she is safe.

I was asked not to worry and instructed to come after 15 days," she said.

She said on September 13, when she and her relatives reached the hospital and searched for her daughter, she was not found.

"When the hospital authorities told us to come after 15 days of the quarantine period, why was she given discharge in between? Why were we not informed? Why she was not sent home in an ambulance?" the woman's mother asked.

She alleged that when they asked for the CCTV footage, the hospital staff claimed the agency which was operating the facility earlier had taken away all the data.

"Ultimately, we approached the Shivajinagar police station and lodged a missing complaint on September 14," she said.

Rahul Dambale, a Pune-based social activist who is helping the family, said the missing complaint should have ideally been registered by the management of the jumbo facility, which was set up in July.

"As the woman's whereabouts are not known for last 25 days, her family staged a protest outside the facility today," he said.

PMC's Deputy Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Muthe said as per records of the jumbo COVID-19 hospital, the woman was given discharge on September 5.

"We have the hospital's CCTV footage till September 4 in which the patient's movement inside the facility is seen. We are in the process of handing over all the records and footage to the police for further investigation," he said.

An official from the Shivajinagar police station said after the missing complaint was lodged, they had approached the hospital and asked for the woman's admission and discharge records along with the CCTV footage.

"We are expecting all the records from the hospital today. We have already circulated the woman's photographs to all the police stations and efforts are on to trace her," the official said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Pune Municipal Corporation College of Engineering Pune
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp