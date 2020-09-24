STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CPM's Ragesh accuses Harivansh of 'hypocritical posture', taking 'most undemocratic decision'

Ragesh recalled the meeting of Harivansh with the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs at the lawns near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

Published: 24th September 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Harivansh_Singh

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: CPM MP KK Ragesh, one of the eight suspended Rajya Sabha members, has written an open letter to Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

In the letter dated September 23, 2020, Ragesh accused Harivansh of having a "hypocritical posture," and described the incident that occurred during the passage of agriculture Bills in the Upper House on September 20 as "most undemocratic decision" by Harivansh leading to the protest by opposition MPs.

Ragesh recalled the meeting of Harivansh with the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs at the lawns near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

"I am thankful for the gesture of meeting us in the Parliament House lawns near the Gandhi statue and offering tea to me along with the other members of Parliament who were on strike in protest of the unprecedented stance taken by you in the Rajya Sabha. I remember that you told us that you came to meet us as a colleague in Rajya Sabha," he said.

READ| Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast

"But what was followed after the visit was your strange letter to the Vice President of India baselessly accusing the members including me of attempting to assault on you in the House and showing disrespect to the Deputy Chairman. You went on to claim that you are embarking on a fast to show your "anguish" over the behaviour of the MPs," he added.

"It is surprising as to how come a person like you, who claims to be socialist, could show such a hypocritical posture, try totally neglecting the real incidents, towards embracing political equities," he added.

Ragesh claimed that what happened in the House on 20 September 2020 was the "blatant refusal" of his right as a Member of Parliament from the Deputy Chairman side.

"The position held by you has the constitutional and moral obligation to uphold the right of each and every in the Upper House of the Parliament. In the House on the 20 September 2020, what was led to the protest from members was nothing but the most undemocratic decision by you to reject the demand for 'division of votes" instead of 'voice vote, on the statutory resolution to disapprove the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Bill, 2020. The decision from you influenced by the dictates of the treasury bench was instigating the protest," Ragesh said in the open letter.

"I would be really interested to know whether you feel pride while passing of such important legislation by neglecting the strong protest of the opposition parties and 'ignoring the procedures' and precedents of the House," he said.

"It was your decision to outrightly reject the right of the opposition parties and the adamancy, which resulted in the altercation in the House, which with your stubborn attitude, to grow as a strong protest. On what ground did you take the decision to abruptly cut short the reply of the minister and to pass the Bills? On what grounds did you refuse to admit my request for division of votes on the statutory resolution?" he asked.

"In fact, you might remember that as you had appealed, I returned to my seat from the well of the House and repeatedly raised the request for division of votes from my seat. But strangely, by ignoring my appeal you asked for a voice vote and declared that the statutory resolution got negatived. You should have adjourned the House for 5 minutes and resume the business and led to a healthy discussion, instead of rushing with such an arbitrary decision to satisfy the treasury bench," he added.

"Was your decision to allow the passing of the Bills amid such a strong protest from members, by maintaining utter disregard to the rules and procedures was to appease the Prime Minister as well as to get into his good books?" the CPM MP asked.

"Did you think that you were right when you refused to allow the appeal for the voting of the motion moved by myself and Tiruchi Siva to send the Bills to the Select Committee of the House? Do you remember that you refused to even open our mikes despite several appeals neglected our appeal to allow our rights, ensured to us under the Constitution as MPs and went on to red carpet the anti-farmer Bills," he added.

On what grounds did you put a charge on a member that he did not request for the chair's permission by remaining in the seat "allotted to him"?

"Did any members are given a specific seat at times due to obvious reasons when COVID-19 precautions of social distancing make us to sit in even the Lok Sabha Chamber?" he asked.

On September 20, Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harivansh Rajya Sabha Farm Bills
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp