Crime against women: Yogi govt to launch 'Operation Durachari' to name, shame offenders

Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the police department to put up posters of the offenders of crime against women on road crossings across the state. 

Published: 24th September 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to launch a special drive -- Operation Durachari -- to pin down the eve-teasers, the accused of crime against women and habitual offenders in cases of sex-related crimes through name shaming.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the police department to put up posters of the offenders of crime against women on road crossings across the state. 

Yogi government had earlier used the same tactic to name and shame the protestors of the Citizenship Amendment Act after they had indulged in large scale violence and vandalism destroying public property in December, last year. However, after the High Court’s intervention, the posters were brought down.

The CM further cautioned the police department against slackness in taking action against persons committing crimes against women. He issued directives to the police authorities to activate anti-Romeo squads.  He further said that if any incident related to crime against women took place, the beat in-charge,
chowki in-charge, station officer, and the circle officer would be held responsible and liable for action.

According to the government spokesman, Yogi entrusted the women police officials to launch ‘Operation Durachari’ to check crime against women. “The Chief Minister has directed women police personnel to take firm action against such anti-social elements, offenders and their photographs should be pasted at the road crossings in order to name and shame them,” the spokesman said.

The intent of 'Operation Durachari' is to name, shame, and expose those who are vitiating the atmosphere in society and indulging in crime against women, the CM said, while directing the authorities concerned to make the names of the protectors and patrons of such forces public.

IG Lucknow range Lakshmi Singh has been running 'Operation Shakti' in the capital city and the adjoining districts including Kanpur, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, and Rae Bareli. Under the operation, the police have acted against 2200 such criminals who were found embroiled in crimes against women. In all 822 FIRs were lodged. A total of 699 persons were restricted and another 770 were issued notices.

