Former Assam DIG under scanner over leak of test paper for recruitment of sub-inspectors

Police, cops, Police Hat

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A former Deputy Inspector General of Police in Assam is under the scanner of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in a case pertaining to the leak of the question paper of a test for recruitment of police sub-inspectors.

The CID raided the man’s residence as well as two hotels owned by him but could not trace him. It grilled a BJP leader, Diban Deka, for his alleged involvement in the leak.

The exam on September 20 had to be cancelled even as the candidates were writing their answers in exam halls.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the State Level Police Recruitment Board to hold the test within a month. He also directed Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to ensure that all those, who were involved in the scam, are arrested.

“A team of the CID had raided the house and hotels of (former DIG) PK Dutta yesterday (Wednesday). However, it couldn’t locate him,” the police said.

So far, seven persons have been detained in connection with the case. The CID recovered a hand-written question paper, a computer hard disk, blackboard and other items connected with the exam from a lodge in Guwahati. It suspects that some candidates had appeared in the test at the lodge. The exam was conducted to fill up 597 posts.

Given that Assembly elections in the state are due early next year, the state’s BJP-led government suspects that some elements with “vested interests” had conspired to derail the recruitment process in order to gain political mileage.

More from Nation.
