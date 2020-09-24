STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nehru, Ayodhya dispute, land reforms out of Assam Class 12 syllabus

The chapters were dropped by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) for the 2020-21 session, as part of the 30 per cent reduction of the syllabus.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Representational Image. (Photo | R Sathish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Policies of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, anti-Sikh riots, Ayodhya dispute, empowerment of women and minority rights are some of the topics that have been excluded from the Class 12 syllabus of the Assam state board to lessen the academic load of students due to the pandemic, an official said on Thursday.

The chapters were dropped by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) for the 2020-21 session, as part of the 30 per cent reduction of the syllabus, keeping in mind the loss of academic schedule that the students had to face because of the pandemic.

"The main objective is to reduce the exam stress of the students of the session 2020-21, due to this pandemic situation and to prevent learning gaps. This syllabi is only the reduced portion for the preparation of upcoming final exams of HS 1st and 2nd year to be held in 2021," AHSCE secretary Manoranjan Kakati said in a note attached to the syllabus which was uploaded on the council's website recently.

In Political Science, Nehru's approach to nation- building and his foreign policy, political succession after Nehru, politics of 'Garibi Hatao' (slogan of Indira Gandhi's 1971 election campaign) and the first three general elections have been removed.

The reduced syllabus also excluded the implementation of Mandal Commission report, Punjab crisis and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, Ayodhya dispute, Gujarat riots and the suspension of five-year plans.

India and the Cold War, dominance and challenge to the US in economy and ideology, rise of China as an economic power in post-Mao Zedong era, conflicts and efforts for peace in south Asia, politics of disarmament, consequences of globalisation and anti-globalisation movements were also dropped.

The salient features of the National Policy of Education 1986 and sections on empowerment of women were deleted from the syllabus of Education paper for the Class 12 examination, to be held in 2021.

"After getting the approval of the Academic Committee of AHSEC, teachers from Arts, Science and Commerce institutions of Assam, including Barak Valley, are requested to submit their expertise knowledge where to curtail the courses," Kakati said in his note.

Selective experts of all the subjects from various reputed institutions are invited physically to finalise the reduced syllabus at the AHSEC office, the note said.

In Sociology, the experts have deleted chapters on the struggle for equality of women, minority rights and nation building, panchayati raj and challenges of social transformation, globalisation and social change, land reforms and tribal movements.

The History syllabus will not have lessons on the Mughal court, Jesuits at the Mughal court, peasants, zamindars and the state, difference and conflict and reconstructing histories of religious traditions.

In the 'Swadesh Adhyayan' subject, which was introduced in 2018, changes in religious and linguistic demography, population explosion of Assam and the foreigners' issue have been left out.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru anti-Sikh riots Ayodhya dispute Assam Higher Secondary Education Council
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp