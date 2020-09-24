STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition 'directionless', it boycotts Parliament and protests outside: Javadekar

There are nearly 300 days for these things, Javadekar said, adding that Parliament meets for 70-80 days so that its members could express their views there.

Published: 24th September 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP on Thursday termed the opposition's politics "directionless" as it took a dig at its rivals for complaining to President Ram Nath Kovind over the passage of some key bills while "abdicating" the right to speak in Parliament.

Senior party leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar took a swipe at the opposition parties, saying they boycotted Parliament when "revolutionary" labour bills were being debated and did not follow the Chair's direction to return to their seats for division of votes in Rajya Sabha during the passage of two farm bills.

"They (opposition) shamed Rajya Sabha," the Information and Broadcasting minister told reporters about the ruckus in the House on Sunday following which eight opposition members were suspended.

"The opposition's politics has become directionless. They had the right to sit in Parliament and express their views but they instead abdicated it and staged a walkout. They began protests and dharna outside and are now meeting the President," he said.

There are nearly 300 days for these things, Javadekar said, adding that Parliament meets for 70-80 days so that its members could express their views there.

The opposition boycotted Parliament and is now complaining everywhere, he said.

The opposition parties have been up in arms against the passage of farm bills, and their delegation on Wednesday urged President Kovind not to give his assent to the same.

They also called the passage of the bills "unconstitutional".

Javadekar said farmers have received a "boon" in the form of these proposed laws and asserted that the opposition's allegations about the minimum support price (MSP) and agriculture 'mandis' have been proved "wrong".

The government has just hiked MSPs of rabi crops and will now procure them, he said.

The new labour laws will give "salary, social and health" rights to farmers and ensure equal wages for women for the first time since independence, the minister said, adding that the opposition is now complaining after not taking part in the debate on the same.

"This is wrong," he added.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind BJP Prakash Javadekar Farm Bills
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp