Pakistan army resorts to shelling along LoC in Rajouri district

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistani army resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

"At about 1745 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector", a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said.

Pakistan army violated ceasefire 38 times this month.

An army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on Tuesday last as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the Line of Control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said.

On September 2, one JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan army along the Line of Control in Keri sector of Rajouri.