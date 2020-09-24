Rhea Chakraborty admits to sourcing drugs for Sushant 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Seeking bail before Bombay High Court in the NDPS case, actor Rhea Chakraborty in her bail application admitted ‘procuring drugs” but for live-in partner Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 28-year-old actor, who was remanded to judicial custody for a second time, says that the documents collected by probe agencies clearly indicate that Sushant directing his staff Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant to procure his drugs.

She claimed she and her brother Showik were used by the late actor to procure drugs for himself. Rhea’s application also states that Neeraj, who worked as a cook, told CBI and the Mumbai Police that three days before his death, Sushant had asked him to make ganja joints/doobies and place them in his bedroom. “Neeraj had prepared the joints and kept them in a box in Sushant’s bedroom.”