STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC 'surprised' over Allahabad HC's decision to grant bail to lawyer accused of raping junior

After the decision of the top court, the accused lawyer had moved the anticipatory bail plea before the lower court which rejected it on August 19.

Published: 24th September 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday expressed surprise over interim bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to a former Uttar Pradesh government counsel, accused of raping a junior lawyer, despite the dismissal of a similar plea by it earlier.

The Lucknow bench of the high court on September 3 had granted interim bail to former additional chief standing counsel Shailendra Singh Chauhan in the rape case on the ground that he was an advocate with the standing of 29 years.

Setting aside the high court order, a bench headed by Justice R F Nariman noted the bail was granted despite the fact that it had on August 5 stayed an earlier bail order of the division bench of the high court in the same matter.

ALSO READ | UP authorities to display pictures of accused at road crossings to fight crimes against women

"By an interim order dated September 3, a Single Judge of the Allahabad High Court, Lucknow Bench, has granted interim bail on a bond being given until the next date of hearing. The reasons given are that the petitioner is a reputed Advocate of 29 years and there are no criminal antecedents. 

"We are surprised that the High Court should act in the teeth of our order dated August 05. This is a very serious case which must be investigated properly so that the truth ultimately will come out," said the bench, also comprising Justices Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee.

The order came on the plea of the complainant lawyer filed through advocate Utkarsh Singh.

​ALSO READ | Rape-accused former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati arrested for fraud

After the decision of the top court, the accused lawyer had moved the anticipatory bail plea before the lower court which rejected it on August 19.

A single judge bench of Justice C D Singh of the high court had granted interim bail to Chauhan in the rape case which irked the top court.

The high court had directed the Uttar Pradesh police on July 31 not to arrest Chauhan.

The junior lawyer, aged about 24 years, had lodged an FIR against Chauhan at the Vibhuti Khand police station in Gomtinagar here on July 24, alleging that Chauhan had raped her in his chamber the same day.

Chauhan has been accused under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence), 354(A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Allahabad High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp