STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP govt gives Rs 100 cr boost to Delhi-Meerut high-speed rail corridor

The travel time between Delhi and Meerut would be reduced to just 1 hour if the project becomes functional as scheduled by 2025. 

Published: 24th September 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

The RRTS project, for the first time, will use a radio-based system in which trains send data to report exact position and direction.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Giving a major monetary boost to the ongoing 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), Uttar Pradesh government sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the ambitious project encompassing the construction of a semi-high speed rail corridor that would cut Delhi–Meerut travel time by 1.5 hours. 

The travel time between Delhi and Meerut would be reduced to just 1 hour if the project becomes functional as scheduled by 2025. 

The state government had allocated Rs 900 crore for the project in 2020-21. 

In a communiqué sent to National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Managing Director, principal secretary, housing and urban planning, Deepak Kumar said that the fresh budgetary allocation of Rs 100 crore would boost the construction quality.

The RRTS project, for the first time, will use state-of-the-art technology, including ETCS Level-2 signalling system -- a radio-based system in which trains send data to report exact position and direction. The tracks would be designed to sustain a speed of 180 km/hour and the rolling stock is being designed and manufactured under ‘Make in India’ initiative, at Savli, Gujarat.

Calling upon the NCRTC to meet the deadline, the state housing and urban development ministry assured the corporation of hassle-free availability of no-objection certificate and environmental clearance for the project. NCRTC has also been told to stick to the budgetary manual of state government while
implementing the project, officials of the urban planning department said.

The department has asked NCRTC to get technical approval from the designated authority before the project is set rolling. It would also be required to adhere to the detailed project report (DPR) approved by the Centre and state governments.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRTS Delhi-Meerut high-speed corridor Delhi-Meerut train Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp