Veterans meet Maharashtra Governor over attack on ex-Navy officer, seek action

A statement, issued by Commander Vijay Vadhera (retd), president of the Navy Foundation (Mumbai chapter), said the delegation demanded immediate and visible action against the attackers.

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A delegation of retired Navy officers and sailors on Thursday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here and sought action against Shiv Sena workers who allegedly assaulted ex-Navy man Madan Sharma.

The delegation described the attack on Sharma as "dastardly. A group of Shiv Sena workers had attacked Sharma (62) on September 11 after he posted a cartoon lampooning Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also president of the ruling saffron party, in a WhatsApp group."

Sharma had himself met the governor on September 15 over the attack, which took place in suburban Kandivli, and later said he was now with the BJP-RSS.

A statement, issued by Commander Vijay Vadhera (retd), president of the Navy Foundation (Mumbai chapter), said the delegation demanded immediate and visible action against the attackers.

"The Honourable Governor has been made aware that if immediate visible action is not taken against the miscreants, it would send a wrong signal to the citizens in India that the Armed Forces veterans do not get the respect they deserve for making supreme sacrifice for the safety of our nation and its citizens," said the statement.

Such attacks on the veterans will not only affect their morale, but also that of the serving defence personnel, Vadhera said.

The governor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured it he would initiate whatever action that may be necessary in the state to protect the honour, dignity and safety of the veterans, he said.

Six Shiv Sena workers were arrested in connection with the attack and granted bail.

They were re-arrested a few days later when new IPC sections were added against them, but again released on bail by a local court.

The Sena had said the attack on Sharma can not be justified, but at the same time criticised him over the cartoon ridiculing the Chief Minister.

