AIIMS doctor alleged Sushant's photos indicate death by strangulation, claims family lawyer

The senior advocate took to Twitter saying he was getting 'frustrated' by the delay in CBI taking a decision in the case.

Published: 25th September 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh claimed on Friday that a doctor, who is part of AIIMS team, had told him "long back" that Rajput's photos sent by the lawyer indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not suicide.

"Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput).

"The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide," Singh tweeted.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police had lodged an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

On July 25, Rajput's father K K Singh lodged a complaint in the matter with Patna police against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya, her brother Showik, the late actor's then manager Shruti Modi and his house manager Samuel Miranda.

He accused them of cheating and abetting his sons suicide.

He also claimed that the accused persons had siphoned off Rs 15 crore from his son's bank accounts.

Based on this allegation, the Enforcement Directorate is probing money laundering charges.

The FIR lodged by Patna police was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is probing drugs angle in the case.

