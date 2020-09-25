STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar polls to write 'new story' of state's betterment: Chirag Paswan

In his tweets, he also struck an emotional note, saying that his father remains in hospital and he misses his words of guidance.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

LJP leader Chirag Paswan

LJP leader Chirag Paswan (File Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which had urged the EC to not hold Bihar assembly elections during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday welcomed the announcement of its schedule, saying the polls will write a "new story" of betterment in the state.

LJP president Chirag Paswan said the state elections will provide the party a chance to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a "developed Bihar" and its patron Ram Vilas Paswan's work in the state for five decades before the people.

In his tweets, he also struck an emotional note, saying that his father remains in hospital and he misses his words of guidance.

Ram Vilas Paswan, a Union minister, is hospitalised, and family sources said his condition is stable.

Chirag Paswan said that for the first time in the last five decades, his father will not be present in Bihar during the elections and expressed confidence that he will be able to connect with the people of the state digitally.

"The dates of the Bihar elections have been announced.

The Lok Janshakti Party welcomes the Election Commission's decision.

The 2020 elections will write a new story of betterment in Bihar," he said.

In its representation to the EC, the LJP had spoken against holding of the Bihar elections amid the coronavirus pandemic and floods in the state.

The party has been in a war of words with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U), another NDA partner, and has indicated that it will put up candidates against that party's nominees.

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jok Janshakti Party LJP Bihar assembly elections 2020 Chirag Paswan
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp