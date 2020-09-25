STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav drives tractor to protest against new farm bills

Tejashawi Yadav drove his tractor from his residence to the Patna Dak Bungalow while raising slogans against the New Farm Bills.

Published: 25th September 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

RJD Tejashwi Yadav drove a tractor on the road of Patna in protest against the new farm bills with his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav sitting atop of the tractor.

RJD Tejashwi Yadav drove a tractor on the road of Patna in protest against the new farm bills with his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav sitting atop of the tractor.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur 
Express News Service

PATNA: Opposition leader and RJD Tejashwi Yadav drove a tractor on the road of Patna in protest against the new farm bills with his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav sitting atop of tractor.

Tejashawi Yadav drove his tractor from his residence to the Patna Dak Bungalow while raising slogans against the New Farm Bills. The protest was called by opposition including the RJD and the JAP(Jan Adhikar Party) in the state against the bills.

Tejashwi told the media that the new farm bills were corporatized by the NDA government in order to give undue benefits to the capitalists and corporates. He accused the NDA government and its allies including JDU of being anti-farmers and supporting the sections of corporate houses to grab the farmers' interests through the bills.

According to reports, the supporters of RJD, JAP, and other parties in opposition to this farm bills disrupted the road and rail communication in the state since morning. At Hajipur, which is as nearest to Patna as is Noida to New Delhi, the supporters of JAP and the RJD disrupted the road traffic right from the Mahatma Gandhi Setu to other parts by burning tires and other things on the roads.

BJP spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand said that again RJD and others in opposition have shown their true political character and colour by creating nuisance on the road.

He said,"RJD and the JAP are the two parties which are infamous for creating such nuisance and forcible shutdowns in the grab of politics. The people have got their memory of the last 15 years rule of bandh and vandalism of RJD refreshed with today's protests".

