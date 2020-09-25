STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Call on bypolls on Sept 29: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Arora said when the EC had decided on holding the bypolls along with Bihar elections then it had no inclination towards some states sending representations to raise issues related to the bypolls.

Published: 25th September 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Election commission, CEC, sunil arora

CEC Sunil Arora with Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announces the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, in New Delhi, Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission will take a call on bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats on September 29 after going through inputs provided by poll officials and chief secretaries of the states concerned, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Friday.

Responding to questions on the issue during a press conference to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly elections, Arora said EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha will issue a press release of the schedule the same evening based on the decision taken at the poll watchdog.

Earlier, the EC had said in a statement that Bihar elections and the bypolls will be held around the same time.

Arora said when the EC had decided on holding the bypolls along with Bihar elections then it had no inclination towards some states sending representations to raise issues related to the bypolls.

He said most of the representations were received in the last one week and the commission will have to discuss the inputs before taking a final call.

Among the 64 vacant assembly seats, 27 are in Madhya Pradesh.

Most of these 27 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP.

With the resignations of the Congress members, the Kamal Nath-led government fell and the BJP returned to power.

The bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar has been pending.

One assembly seat each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka and West Bengal; two seats each in Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu and Odisha; five assembly seats in Manipur and eight each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are also vacant.

In July this year, the Election Commission had deferred the by-elections to one Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats beyond the six month period due to the onset of monsoon and possibilities of floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bypoll schedule Lok Sabha seat assembly seats Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Sunil Arora
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp