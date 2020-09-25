STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm bills: Farmers protest at Noida-Delhi border in Uttar Pradesh

The Delhi Police too intensified deployment of personnel along border areas in view of a nationwide protest call given by various farmer associations.

Published: 25th September 2020 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 03:44 PM

Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union block roads, stage protest near Delhi border against recent Farm Bills. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NOIDA: Hundreds of farmers gathered on a key road in Noida in Uttar Pradesh in a protest demonstration on Friday, prompting deployment of police in riot gear that kept them from proceeding towards Delhi.

The farmers were at the Noida Gate in Sector 14A near Chilla, at the UP-Delhi border, where they were stopped by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police around 12 noon, officials said.

The farmers under the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) banner are protesting the farm sector bills, alleging they were "anti-farmer" legislations, that were passed by the Parliament during the just-concluded Monsoon Session.

"Today's protest is part of a bigger statewide and nationwide agitation by farmers against the farm-sector-related bills passed in Parliament recently.

The farmers are opposed to these 'black laws'.

Our demand is that a law should be made that fixes the MSP (minimum support price) as the lowest amount for purchasing crops from farmers," BKU's Meerut Zone president Pawan Khatana told PTI.

Barricades came up amid heavy deployment of police personnel at the Noida-Delhi border where the farmers, who travelled on foot, two-wheelers and tractor trolleys, staged a demonstration and held a 'panchayat' addressed by regional farm leaders and BKU office-bearers.

The gathering disrupted traffic movement on the key road between Noida and Delhi.

"Police personnel have been deployed at the Noida Gate to check the movement of protesters.

The situation is under control.

We are talking to the farmers and ensuring no law and order situation arises," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajesh S told PTI.

Earlier Friday, the Delhi Police too intensified deployment of personnel along border areas in view of the nationwide protest call given by various farmer associations.

Opposition parties and farmers in some states have been opposing the farm Bills passed by the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha citing apprehension over its impact, even as the government assured that the legislation would benefit the crop-growers.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, now await presidential assent.

