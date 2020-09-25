STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till Sept 29

The 'rail roko' agitation had started on Thursday, forcing the railway authorities to suspend the operation of special passenger trains in the state.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

rail_roko_representational_photo

Rail roko image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced extending its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against three farm Bills till September 29.

The three-day agitation was scheduled to end on September 26.

"We have decided to extend our agitation till September 29.

We want the government to resolve the issue of farm Bills," committee president Satnam Singh Pannu said over the phone.

The 'rail roko' agitation had started on Thursday, forcing the railway authorities to suspend the operation of special passenger trains in the state.

Railway authorities had earlier said that 14 pairs of special trains would remain suspended between September 24 and September 26.

The decision to suspend rail operations had been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers and protection of railway property from any damage, officials said.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the farm Bills would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system and they would be at the "mercy" of big corporate entities.

The farmers said they would continue their fight till the three farm Bills were revoked.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by Parliament earlier this week.

The government has said that the proposed legislations will benefit the farmers and help increase their earnings.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee farm bills protests rail roko agitation Punjab farmers
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp