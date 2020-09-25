Maharashtra Congress says MVA against farm bills, unlikely to implement in state
Farmers across the country have taken to the street to protest against the three contentious farm bills which were passed by the government in the Parliament earlier this week.
MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress President and State Minister, Balasaheb Thorat has said that besides Congress, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is also against the farm Bills.
"We oppose farm Bills passed by the Parliament. Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is also against it. We will decide not to implement it in the State," Thorat said.
The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament on Sunday.