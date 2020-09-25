STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tribals' protest demanding teacher jobs turns violent in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

The protestors have been demanding recruitment of Scheduled Tribe (ST) category candidates in the 1,167 vacant unreserved positions for teacher posts.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

The protesters blocking Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Hundreds of tribal youths protesting for jobs on Thursday blocked the traffic on National Highway 8 in Dungarpur district. They damaged several vehicles, vandalized a petrol pump, and pelted stones injuring a dozen policemen.
 
The protestors have been demanding recruitment of Scheduled Tribe (ST) category candidates in the 1,167 vacant unreserved positions for teacher posts.

The youths decided to take to the streets on Friday after an MLAs' meeting scheduled on September 23 on the issue was cancelled.

The police fired teargas shells and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob. However, the protesting mob took control of a 5 km-stretch of Udaipur-Ahmedabad NH-8 by Friday evening. According to Dungarpur Collector, Kana Ram, “the highway is still blocked and efforts are on to restore law and order. The police have arrested around 30 people.” 

Additional force has been deployed to control the situation, the district collector further added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the agitators to maintain law and order and tweeted, “The violent protests in Dungarpur are unfortunate. The constitutional right to protest should be exercised, there should be peaceful demonstrations but no one has the right to take the law in hand. I appeal to all protestors to cooperate in maintaining law and order.”

Though a 10-member committee of district officials has tried to discuss the issue with the protesting tribals, a breakthrough is yet to be found. A group of leaders from the area is expected to meet CM Gehlot on Friday night to resolve the crisis.

Tribal youth in Rajasthan have protested repeatedly over the past two years demanding a chance to compete for recruitment as a teacher in the state through the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET).

In December last year, Gehlot had announced the conduct of the examination for teacher recruitment. Through the REET, the government had planned to fill up 31,000 posts and 6,080 vacancies among those were to be reserved for candidates coming under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) regions spanning over three tribal districts of Banswara, Dungarpur, and Pratapgarh.

Sadly, 10 months after that announcement, there has been no firm decision regarding the exam dates. The government had formed a committee in January this year to decide on the matter within three months. However, nine months have passed since then. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dungarpur violence Rajasthan teacher jobs ST quota Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp