Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter, the official said.

Published: 25th September 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 11:20 AM

A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night to stop the militants from escaping in Sirhama area in Anantnag. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Based on specific information about the presence of militants in Sirhama area in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there on Thursday evening, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

A tight cordon was maintained throughout the night to stop the militants from escaping, the official said.

He said in the exchange of fire this morning, two militants belonging to LeT outfit were killed.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter, the official said.

The search operation is going on, the official said.

