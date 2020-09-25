STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea  

Under the project led by Imperial College, London, researchers are planning to conduct trials beginning January 2021. So far, about 2,000 potential volunteers have signed up.

Published: 25th September 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: UK has become the first country in the world to announce that it will host human challenge studies, in which participants are deliberately injected with a pathogen to assess if a certain vaccine works, for Covid-19 vaccines. This is a proposition that India has considered but chosen not to follow, said senior officials in Union Health Ministry and the ICMR. 

Under the project led by Imperial College, London, researchers are planning to conduct trials beginning January 2021. So far, about 2,000 potential volunteers have signed up. Back home, authorities said there are ethical issues involved and such scientific exercises are far trickier than the routine human testings. “So far, there is no definitive curative therapy for severe Covid-19.

What happens if somebody deliberately injected with the virus goes on to have severe form of the disease?” questioned Dr Samiran Panda, chief scientist with the ICMR. “That’s why we are not considering such a testing in Indian context.” Experts pointed out that human challenge trials have been done in the past, but not lately due to ethical issues.

“There were also instances of misuse on vulnerable populations such as people in mental asylums, orphanages and prisons in the mid-20th century,” pointed out virologist Dr Shahid Jameel. Guidelines for informed consent were later framed.

Though only a small group of people are needed to prove efficacy, “usually human challenge is done for infections that have an existing treatment”, Jameel said. For Covid-19, he  said “we don’t understand the long-term effects of infection; so such testing may be very challenging to carry out”. Another virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang reckoned, “For SARS-CoV2, Oxford University may be the best place to consider studies given their decades of experience of conducting scientifically valuable human infection studies safely.”

Vaccine to be experimented on two sets of people
Under the study, one group of people will be given the experimental vaccine while the other will not receive it. Both the groups will then be injected with SARS-CoV-2 and will be compared to see progression and effect of the pathogen in the vaccinated group.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID vaccine human challenge
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp