STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP govt to give Rs 5 lakh insurance cover for accredited journalists, Rs 10 lakh for COVID deaths

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said journalists were working hard during these trying times, and asked them to adopt all precautionary measures to guard themselves against the infection.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for accredited journalists in the state every year and a grant of Rs 10 lakh in case of death due to coronavirus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said journalists were working hard during these trying times, and asked them to adopt all precautionary measures to guard themselves against the infection.

He was speaking at the inauguration of an information complex here named after RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The state government will provide a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to all accredited journalists in the state every year.

A sum of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the family in case of untimely death of a journalist due to coronavirus infection, Adityanath said.

He said the information department acts as a bridge between the government and media.

 The role of media as a bridge between people, government and administration cannot be denied, the CM said.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP government insurance cover for UP journalists COVID death
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp