West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari tests COVID-19 positive: Official

The minister's mother has also contracted the disease, he said.

Published: 25th September 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects COVID-19 samples. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation, a health official said on Friday.

The 49-year-old legislator from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district has isolated himself at a guest house in his constituency, while his mother has been admitted to a Kolkata-based hospital, the official said.

"The minister has mild symptoms and is under home isolation," he said.

Ministers Sujit Bose, Jyotipriyo Mullick and Swapan Debnath had earlier tested positive for the infection and have recovered.

