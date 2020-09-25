Woman cricketer killed, five missing as landslide buries several homes in Meghalaya

By PTI

SHILLONG: One person was killed and five others were missing when their homes were buried in a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Friday, officials said.

The landslide took place at around 6 am in Mawnei locality of the district, they said.

Body of Razia Ahmed, a woman cricketer who has played for Meghalaya in several national tournaments was retrieved from the debris, they said.

"The body of Razia Ahmed, 30, was retrieved from the debris. Five other persons are still missing," Mawnei locality headman Bah Bud told PTI.

East Khasi Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtynger said a police team and home guards team is part of the search and rescue operations soon after they were informed of the accident.

Meghalaya Cricket Association general secretary Gideon Kharkongor said Razia had represented the state in various tournaments outside the state since 2011-12.

Razia's teammates have also condoled her sudden demise in the natural calamity.

"We will miss Razia and we pray that her soul finds eternal rests," Kakoli Chakraborty said.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall since Monday has left trails of devastation across the state, a state disaster management authority told PTI.

Two workers engaged by the police in clearing the debris at their quarters in Shillong died on Thursday.

Three children were rescued from the debris underneath their home in Mawlai area of the city and another youth was missing after he was swept away by strong currents of the Wahumkhrah river.

Landslides were reported from several areas across the state and PWD workers were pressed into services to clear the debris.

A portion of the Riangdo-Bamil road, a PMGSY road at Mawshynrut-Thaiem and the Mawshynrut-Hahim road affecting traffic movement in West khasi Hillsdistrict.

South Garo Hills was cut off from West Garo Hills Thursday after the Dumnikura timber bridge located on NH-62 directly connecting the two districts got washed away.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, said NH-62 will be closed and the PWD is looking for alternatives to keep Baghmara town in South Garo Hills connected.

"We are making efforts to connect Baghmara from Nengkhra-Siju-Karukol side, Chokpot-Siju side and parallel road from Ramchenga/Dumnikura to Dalu," he said.

South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, HB Marak, said restoration of the bridge would take time as the entire section was washed away.

Landslides have also destroyed several village roads and national highways across the state.

NH 44E was partially damaged and debris has blocked the road leading to Nongstoin Civil Hospital in West Khasi Hills district.