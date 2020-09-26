Bihar polls: No agreement on grand alliance CM face, says Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the poll dates have been announced, the opposition camp in the state continues to spar over ‘grand alliance’ face, with some of the allies having reservations on contesting under the leadership of RJD’s heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav.

One of the alliance partners, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), has openly said it will be part of the grand alliance only if there is a change in the RJD leadership. The Congress on Friday said there has been no decision yet on the face of grand alliance and that the issue needed to be discussed to arrive at a consensus.

The Congress said it had no problem with Tejashwi, but every party’s considerations had to be kept in mind. On the possibility of RLSP leaving the alliance and going back to NDA, AICC in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil said he was in regular touch with RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha. “Discussions are on among alliance partners and we have moved forward on certain issues…everything will be sorted out soon,” said Gohil. Kushwaha’s party had left the NDA in December 2018.