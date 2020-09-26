Chandigarh diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The PGI has resumed the ongoing Phase II trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine— Covishield.

Published: 26th September 2020

By Harpreet Bajwa
PGI resumes Covid vaccine trial
The PGI has resumed the ongoing Phase II trials of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine— Covishield. The recruitment for the trial was put on hold for some time as approval for the first 100 participants was awaited from the Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB). With nine out of the ten candidates screened fulfilling the eligibility criteria, trials will start soon at the premier institute. Earlier, they were to begin by the first week of September after recruiting volunteers. The institute is going to assess immunogenicity (formation of antibodies) along with the safety of the vaccine. The vaccine is undergoing Phase II and III trials initiated by the ICMR at 17 clinical trial sites including the PGI.

BCM School to align with NEP2020
The New Education Policy 2020 aims at a paradigm shift from education via school bag to learning through critical thinking and hands-on knowledge. For this BCM School, Basant City in Ludhiana is implementing inquiry, discovery, and analysis based modes of the teaching-learning process. A webinar in this regard was recently organized by the school which was attended by over 2,000 parents, teachers, and students. The parents showed keen interest in making their children tech-savvy and digital which is the need of the hour given the circumstances. Dr Prem Kumar, Executive Director of LBC Munjal Foundation of the Hero Group, announced the digital transformation of BCM schools aligned with NEP2020, 

Mohali MC offices to remain open this weekend
The Mohali Municipal Corporation has decided to keep its offices open on September 26 and 27 so that residents can pay the house tax. The last date for depositing house tax with 10 per cent concession is September 30. There has been a rush of people visiting the municipal corporation’s office to deposit the tax. Six counters have been set up in the office for depositing the tax with all required safety measures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Govt schools see low attendance 
Though schools have officially opened after being closed due to the pandemic, not many students are turning up for classes. The government schools in Chandigarh saw just 500 students on Wednesday. The parents have told teachers that they were not sending their children to schools as they fear they might get Covid-19 infection. Students are also not too enthusiastic about going to classes due to low turnout and many of their friends not attending classes. The education department has asked the school principals and teachers to motivate the parents to send children to schools.

Harpreet Bajwa
