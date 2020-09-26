STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urges people to raise voice in support of farmers

Along with many other opposition parties, Congress has claimed that the bills will harm the interest of farmers and benefit the corporates.

Published: 26th September 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday launched a 'Speak up for farmers' campaign on social media protesting the farm bills, with Rahul Gandhi urging people to raise their voice against what he described was the Narendra Modi government's "exploitation" of farmers.

The three bills were passed by both houses of Parliament during the Monsoon session and are awaiting presidential assent.

"Let us raise our voices together against the atrocities and exploitation of farmers by the Modi government," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Join the Speak Up For Farmers campaign through your video," he said, tagging a video in which the party called for the withdrawal of the bills.

The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, alleged that the agriculture bills passed by the government in a "highly undemocratic manner are nothing but an attack on our farmers and an attempt to transform agriculture into another revenue stream for their crony capitalist friends".

Along with many other opposition parties, it has claimed that the bills will harm the interest of farmers and benefit the corporates, a claim denied by the government.

The Centre has asserted the bills will be beneficial for farmers and increase their income.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Speak up for farmers farmer protests farm bills Narendra Modi
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp