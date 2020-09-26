STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's gesture of friendship towards one country is not directed against third country: PM Modi

The prime minister explained that from India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' to views on the Indo-Pacifc region, the country has always worked for the interests of humankind.

Published: 26th September 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country.

The prime minister also emphasised that when India strengthens its development partnership with a country it was not with any "malafide intent" of making the partner country "dependent or hapless."

Modi said this while addressing the historic 75th session of the UN General Assembly through a pre-recorded video message.

This year's high-level UN General Assembly is being held in a largely virtual format as world leaders did not travel to New York for the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister explained that from India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' to views on the Indo-Pacifc region, the country has always worked for the interests of humankind.

"Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country. When India strengthens its development partnership, it is not with any malafide intent of making the partner country dependent or hapless," Modi emphasised.

"We have never hesitated from sharing experiences of our development," he said.

In his address to the 193-member UN General Assembly, Modi said that on October 2, India initiated the "International Day of Non-Violence' and on June 21 the 'International Day of Yoga'.

The initiatives for the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the International Solar Alliance are realities today due to efforts of India.

"India has always thought about the interests of the whole humankind and not about its own interests. This philosophy has always been the driving force of India's policies," he said.

Modi stressed that from India's Neighbourhood First Policy to its Act East Policy, as well as the idea of security and growth for all in the region, or its views towards the Indo-Pacifc region, "we have always worked for the interests of humankind and not driven by our own self-interests."

India's partnerships are always guided by this very principle, he said.

Last year at the UN General Assembly session in New York, Modi had invited UN member states to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure that was launched by India.

The Coalition works towards the common goals of having infrastructure that is resilient to climate and disaster.

Heads of State and Government and Ministers sent in pre-recorded video statements for the high-level week, including the special commemoration of the UN's 75 years and the General Debate.

Earlier, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti introduced Modi's pre-recorded statement from the General Assembly Hall.

Modi was the first speaker to give his virtual address to the 193-Member UN General Assembly Saturday.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi UN General Assembly
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp