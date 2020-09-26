STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indore Police busts sex racket, 9 Bangladeshi girls among 13 rescued

As many as 13 young girls, including at least nine Bangladeshi nationals, were freed from a locked room of a hotel in the posh Vijay Nagar area of Indore.

Published: 26th September 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A racket, that brought minor and young girls from Bangladesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Maharashtra and then allegedly pushed them into prostitution, was busted in Indore on Saturday.

As many as 13 young girls, including at least nine Bangladeshi nationals, were freed from a locked room of a hotel in the posh Vijay Nagar area of Indore.

Ten accused including two women have been arrested for operating the sex racket.

As per Indore police sources, two young aspiring female models from Mumbai and West Bengal had recently reported to the Vijay Nagar police in Indore, about having been brought to Indore by a woman event manager under the guise of modeling assignments.

Once in Indore, the two models were physically tortured and forced into the sex racket. “A case of rape, kidnapping, and extortion was registered in that matter. During the investigations, a much larger sex racket came to the fore following which a hotel in Vijay Nagar area was raided, and 13 girls aged between 16 to 30 years were freed,” DIG-Indore Harinarayanchari Mishra told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

The subsequent probe has revealed that at least nine of the rescued girls and women were Bangladeshi nationals, who were illegally brought to India for jobs, but were later pushed into prostitution.

“A case of human trafficking has been registered at the city’s Lasudiya police station and 10 persons, including two women, have been arrested. The arrested persons are natives of Indore and adjoining districts who operated the sex racket with the help of social media platforms and apps,” the Indore DIG added.

