Jharkhand: Tribal Christians tonsured, forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on charges of cow slaughtering

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Seven tribal Christians were allegedly tonsured, thrashed brutally, and forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on suspicion of slaughtering a cow at Ambera Toli of Bherikudar village in Simdega.

According to the villagers, a group of more than 60 people, armed with bamboo sticks and iron rods, entered the village early in the morning on September 16 and attacked on the tribal Christians.

The incident took place on September 16 and the complaint was lodged the next day. The matter came into light only after the issue was raised by a local activist on September 25. Meanwhile, Police lodged an FIR and arrested four persons.

“We have arrested four of the nine accused. The hunt is still on for the rest,” said Simdega SP Shams Tabrez.

The SP further added that a case under the SC/ST Act and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them. A special investigation team (SIT) led by the sub-divisional police officer has also been roped in to nab the other accused, he added.

ALSO READ | UP police evoke NSA against one more man accused of cow slaughter

The persons who came under attack have been identified as Raj Singh, Deepak, Emmanuel Tete, Sugad Dang, Sulin Barla, Soshan Dang, and Sem Kido.

Raj Singh, who is also a pastor, said that more than 60 people dragged them away from their houses. “They thrashed us badly with sticks and alleged that we are slaughtering cows and selling them in the market. We were also forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’. When we objected, they garlanded with shoes and took us to nearby Kumhar Toli and partially tonsured us," he added.

“They had brought blades. They tonsured us while teasing us,” said Singh.

Another victim, Deepak Kullu, said that the mob dragged them to the neighbouring Mahato-Tola, about half a kilometer away, and made them sit under a tree where they were tonsured.

Jharkhand has witnessed several incidents of lynching on charges of cow slaughter during the previous BJP government, but this is the first such incident reported after Hemant Soren came into power in December 2019.

