Over 4.34 lakh tonnes of grain wasted in Uttarakhand government storehouses in 17 years: RTI

The reply also revealed that the maximum grains were wasted in year 2004-05 with 97,113 tonnes followed by 95,075 tonnes in 2005-06. 

rice, grains

In year 2018, India was ranked 103rd on Global Hunger Index. (Representational Image)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A total of 4.34 lakh tonnes of food grains were wasted in godowns of Food Corporation of India between financial years 2003-04 to July 2020 as per an RTI made by an Uttarakhand based activist. 

Nadimuddin, RTI activist based in Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar district said, "So much food grain is going to waste while people are dying of starvation. This is appalling as well as sad. The government should ensure that not a single person has to go to sleep empty stomach."

In ongoing financial year of 2020-21 total 1521 tonnes of food grain has been wasted till July this year due to various reasons including rotting of the grain, destroyed by rodents and others in the government owned storehouses.

In year year 2006-07 total food grain wasted stood 25553  tonnes followed by 3,44,426 tonnes in year 2007-08, 20114 tonnes in 2008-09, 6,702 tonnes in 2009-10, 6,346 tonnes in 2010-11, 3,338 tonnes in 2011-12, 3,148 tonnes in 2012-13 which jumped to 24,695 tonnes in 2013-14, 8776 tonnes in 2014-15 and 5,213 tonnes in year 2017-18. 

Activists added that such a waste of good grains is unacceptable when people of this country starve to death in many cases.

"India now produces excess grains to feed her population. If anyone is denied basic food, the responsibility lies with the system. It is our collective failure as a socity and nation. We ourselves and the government should take up the task ro not let any Indian starve," said Shekhar Pathak, a Padam awardee activist from Nainital. 

Last year, according to a report released by UNICEF over 8.8 lakh children under 5-years of age died of which 69 per cent due to malnutrition. 

The report also pointed out that 38 per cent children in india have stunted growth due to unavailability of food.

In year 2018, India was ranked 103rd on Global Hunger Index.

Food Corporation of India
India Matters
