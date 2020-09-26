Supreme Court to consider suggestion on refund voucher 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider the Centre’s suggestion of making transferable the refund vouchers to be given to the passengers in lieu of the tickets booked for the flights which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The top court reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions including by NGOs and passengers associations seeking refund of ticket fare for the flights which were cancelled due to the Pandemic. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the DGCA that transferrable refund vouchers can be issued to the passengers, which can be used by the travel agents who had booked their tickets for the flights which were cancelled later.

The bench said, “If the travel agents can use the vouchers of the passengers then it is a fair enough suggestion.” At the outset, Mehta said anybody can be a travel agent and the government doesn’t have any control over them as it has no idea about who is registered or who is not registered.