Uttarakhand BJP serves show-cause notice to own MLA for 'indiscipline'

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand unit of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday issued show-cause notice to its Lohaghat MLA Puran Singh Fartyal for breach of discipline.

He rose issue of corruption in recently concluded state legislative assembly under Rule-58 for discussion.

Kuldeep Kumar, general secretary, state BJP said, "The MLA's recent conduct for sometime now falls into the category of indiscipline. A notice has been served to him."

The MLA had raised the issue stating that officers of Champawat district are indulged in corruption and even after complaining to the Chief Minister, no action has been initiated. The MLA has to file reply within 7-days.

Fartyal, in the assembly session on September 23 had alleged that he is not succumb under pressure. He also added that he is bein g pressurized by his own government and will be raising the issue before party's national chief JP Nadda.

Earlier, this month, the MLA had expressed his dissent against own government's decision to get the Tanakpur-Jauljibi road constructed by a contractor who has been involve din corrupt practices.

The MLA had said that his own government has joined hands with the corrupt contractor in a tender case worth Rs 123 crore.

He had further alleged that in year 2017, a case was registered against the contractor.

He had also written letters in this regard to JP Nadda and CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Later, he met BJP's state chief Bansidhar Bhagat to discuss the issue.