STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand BJP serves show-cause notice to own MLA for 'indiscipline'

Earlier, this month, the MLA had expressed his dissent against own government's decision to get the Tanakpur-Jauljibi road constructed by a contractor who has been involve din corrupt practices. 

Published: 26th September 2020 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand unit of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday issued show-cause notice to its Lohaghat MLA Puran Singh Fartyal for breach of discipline.

He rose issue of corruption in recently concluded state legislative assembly under Rule-58 for discussion.

Kuldeep Kumar, general secretary, state BJP said, "The MLA's recent conduct for sometime now falls into the category of indiscipline. A notice has been served to him."

The MLA had raised the issue stating that officers of Champawat district are indulged in corruption and even after complaining to the Chief Minister, no action has been initiated. The MLA has to file reply within 7-days.

Fartyal, in the assembly session on September 23 had alleged that he is not succumb under pressure. He also added that he is bein g pressurized by his own government and will be raising the issue before party's national chief JP Nadda.

Earlier, this month, the MLA had expressed his dissent against own government's decision to get the Tanakpur-Jauljibi road constructed by a contractor who has been involve din corrupt practices. 

The MLA had said that his own government has joined hands with the corrupt contractor in a tender case worth Rs 123 crore.

He had further alleged that in year 2017, a case was registered against the contractor.

He had also written letters in this regard to JP Nadda and CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Later, he met BJP's state chief Bansidhar Bhagat to discuss the issue.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puran Singh Fartyal Bhartiya Janta Party BJP
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp