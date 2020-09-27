STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After TMC, Shiv Sena hails Akali Dal's decision to quit NDA over farm bills

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also said the Shiromani Akali Dal's decision to part ways with the NDA was a sad development.

Published: 27th September 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Sunday said it appreciates the Shiromani Akali Dal's decision to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the interest of farmers.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also said the Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) decision to part ways with the NDA was a sad development.

The SAD, which announced its decision to snap ties with the NDA on Saturday night, is the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in last couple of years after the Shiv Sena and the TDP.

Last year, the Shiv Sena parted ways with the NDA after its tussle with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra on a rotational basis.

"Shivsena appreciates Akali Dal's decision to break it's ties with NDA in the interest of farmers," Sena's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Earlier, talking to reporters here, Raut said the Shiv Sena and the SAD were "pillars of the NDA".

"Both the parties stood by the BJP through thick and thin, while others joined when they smelt power. The Shiv Sena was forced to quit the NDA last year while the Shiromani AkaliDal quit over farm bills. We felt sad over the development," the Rajya Sabha member said. The Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal were the "NDA's pillars" which are no longer there," he said.

The present dispensation at the Centre cannot be called NDA.

"This is a different alliance," Raut said. 

The BJP has a comfortable majority on its own in the Lok Sabha.

SAD on Saturday said the decision to quit the NDA was taken because of the Centre's stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues like excluding the Punjabi language as the official language in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Narenda Modi government has maintained that the MSP (minimum support price) system will stay, and has accused the opposition of misleading farmers on the issue.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Farm Bills farmers protest
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp