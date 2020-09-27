Congress 'threatens' to leave Grand Alliance if not given 'respectable' seats in upcoming Bihar polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar Congress on Saturday cautioned the Grand Alliance that it will part ways in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections if not given 'respectable' number of seats.

President of Bihar Unit of party's Screening Committee Avinath Pandey said "If we don't get the respectable number of seats, the Congress party will have no option but to contest on 243 seats alone or make an alliance with other like-minded parties including the Left".

Pandey claimed that the Bihar Congress was prepared for contesting 243 assembly seats on its own.

In 2015, The party had contested on 41 seats but won only 27 seats.

Prior to this remark by Congress, RLSP already said that the Grand Alliance, which is led by RJD, is 'in ICU' and doesn't have leaders of stature to face Nitish Kumar led NDA.

Speaking about Upendra Kushwaha, Pandey said that the Congress Party wants Kushwaha to stay with them.

He also claimed that only old workers of Congress Party would be given tickets for the upcoming assembly elections.

Pandey further added that the Congress has no objection on Tejashwi Yadav being the face of the 'mahagathbandhan' but only demands respectable number of seats.

He also claimed that the party will leave no stone unturned to uproot the current Nitish Kumar-led government.

"After two days, everything will be cleared concerning the seats and whether the Congress will contest with the Grand Alliance or take a different direction."

Meanwhile, Md. Firoz Hussein,son of a senior RJD leader Iliyas Hussein quit the RJD on Saturday alleging that the party has deviated from its political ideologies.