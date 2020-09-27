STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hathras gang rape: SHO shunted for lacking promptness, says top cop

The woman was raped by four men belonging to a village in Chandpa police station area on September 14.

Published: 27th September 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

(Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

HATHRAS: The station house officer of Chandpa police station in Hathras district under whose jurisdiction a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped nearly a fortnight ago, has been transferred to the district police lines, an official said on Sunday.

"Chandpa SHO D K Verma has been sent to police lines for his failure to promptly acting in the case," said Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir.

The SP added that some Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel too have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to ensure that the matter does not get aggravated due to the gang-rape of the Dalit women.

All the named accused in the case have also been arrested, the SP said. The woman was raped by four men belonging to a village in Chandpa police station area on September 14.

The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

After the gang-rape, the victim had been admitted to the J N Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh, where her condition was described by officials on Saturday as critical.

The woman's father, however, on Sunday, described his daughter's condition as "satisfactory" and also expressed satisfaction over the medical treatment meted out to her at the hospital.

He also expressed disinclination to shift his daughter to AIIMS, Delhi, saying "whenever we feel that it is necessary to take her to Delhi, we will tell the administration".

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday condemned the gang-rape of the women, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.

"A Dalit girl in UP's Hathras district was severely beaten up and then was gang-raped, which is extremely-shameful and extremely-condemnable," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

"Daughters and sisters even from other sections of the society are not safe in the state. The government must pay attention to it. This is the BSP's demand," she added.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hathras gang rape Crime against Dalits
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp