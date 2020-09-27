STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's total COVID-19 recoveries close to 50 lakhs, says Health Ministry

As many as 21 states and UTs have reported higher numbers of new recoveries than the new cases, the ministry said.

Published: 27th September 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 92,043 people have recuperated from COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking India's total recoveries close to 50 lakhs and exceeding the active cases of coronavirus infection by 39,85,225, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The single-day recoveries on an average for the last few days have been more than 90,000, the ministry said underlining, "This high rate of daily recoveries has sustained India's leading global position as the country with the maximum number of recovered cases".

A total of 92,043 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country, while 88,600 new infections were recorded during the same period, according to the data updated at 8 am.

"Maintaining its upward trend, the national recovery rate presently has risen to 82. 46 per cent," the ministry highlighted.

As many as 21 states and UTs have reported higher numbers of new recoveries than the new cases, the ministry said.

A total 76 per cent of the new recovered cases are found in 10 states and UTs --Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi Chhattisgarh, Kerala and West Bengal.

Maharashtra continues to top this list.

It has alone contributed more than 23,000 followed by Andhra Pradesh with more than more than 9,000 cases, the ministry said.

As India records more recoveries than the new cases, the gap between the recovered cases and active cases is nearly 40 lakh (39,85,225).

"The number of active patients has been below 10 lakh for several successive days. The active caseload is merely 15. 96 per cent of the total caseload," the ministry said.

Close, proactive, calibrated and effective coordination between the Centre and states and UT governments has made this sustained high level of single day recoveries possible.

As many as 21 states and UTs have reported higher numbers of new recoveries than the new cases, the ministry said.

These results have been ensured through sustained, multi-pronged strategies and effective actions, coupled with regular review by the Union Government.

Early identification through high countrywide testing, prompt surveillance and tracking supplemented with standardised clinical care have aided these encouraging outcomes, it pointed out.

The ministry further said that 10 states and UTs --Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh -- account for 77 per cent of the 88,600 new cases reported in a day.

Maharashtra continues to lead this tally.

It has contributed more than 20,000 followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than 8,000 and 7,000 cases respectively.

Further, the virus has claimed  1,124 lives in a span of 24 hours with 10 states and UTs accounting for 84 per cent of the deaths.

These ten states and UTs are  Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh, the ministry mentioned.

Of the new deaths, Maharashtra reported more than 38 per cent of deaths with 430 deaths followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with 86 and 85 deaths, respectively.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 59,92,532 with 88,600 fresh infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to  94,503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp