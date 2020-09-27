STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Published: 27th September 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation only (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Samboora area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter.

In the exchange of fire, a militant was killed, the official said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained.

The operation is on, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir kashmir encounter
