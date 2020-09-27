Mumbai woman held for fake rape, molestation case against cops

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly filing a false case of rape and molestation against two constables, an autorickshaw driver and others, police said on Sunday.

A policeman who had helped the lady file the false case has also been booked but is yet to be arrested, said a Ghatkopar police station official.

The two constables and the autorickhaw driver were arrested last month after the woman approached Bombay High Court complaining that, on January 11, they had raped her and molested her 11-year-old daughter on the pretext of probing a human trafficking case, the official said.

She had said in her complaint that the policemen had assaulted her, leading to a miscarriage. The case was registered at the time on directions of the HC and constables Shishupal Jagdhane and S Gavhane, and autorickshaw driver Ghure were arrested, he added.

An SIT was formed under DCP (Zone VII) Prashant Kadam to oversee and probe the case, and it was found that Jagdhane was in UP at the time of the alleged incident, Gavhane was at the police station and the auto driver in his Sakinaka home, he said.

The SIT then arrested the woman under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and she has been remanded in police custody for four days, the official said.