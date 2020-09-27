STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Outstanding parliamentarian, great administrator, patriot': L K Advani on Jaswant Singh

Advani said as a member of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, Singh singularly and deftly handled the three most important portfolios of external affairs, defence and finance.

Published: 27th September 2020 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Jaswant Singh. PTI File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Sunday described Jaswant Singh as one of his closest colleagues and a dear friend, saying he was an "outstanding parliamentarian, astute diplomat, great administrator, and above all, a patriot".

Jaswant Singh died here on Sunday following a long spell of illness. He was 82.

In a statement, Advani said as a member of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, Singh singularly and deftly handled the three most important portfolios of external affairs, defence and finance.

He noted that a "very special bond was formed between Atal ji, Jaswant ji and myself" while handling tenacious issues during those six years (1998-2004) in power.

Expressing grief over the demise of Singh, Advani said he was at a loss of words.

"As a person, Jaswant ji was a true gentleman and will be remembered as a soft-spoken, erudite and warm-hearted person.

He was known for his sharp, analytical mind and was respected by people across the political spectrum," Advani said.

Singh became one of the tallest leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contributed greatly throughout his active years in the party, he said.

Advani (92) remains the longest serving president of the BJP.

Noting that Singh was also a great lover of books like him, the veteran BJP leader said they often shared notes about this common interest.

"I cherish my long association with him in public life and the bond shared between our families. His passing away is a huge loss to the nation and personally to me. May his soul rest in peace," Advani said.

Advani was instrumental in bringing Jaswant Singh back into the party's fold after he was expelled in 2009 for authoring a book that had words of praise for Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders paid rich tributes to Singh, saying that he served India diligently and will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LK Advani Jaswant Singh
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp