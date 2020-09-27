STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

President Kovind gives assent to three farm bills amid country-wide farmers' protest

At least a dozen opposition parties along with the farmers have been protesting the three bills, which were passed in haste amid empty Opposition benches in Rajya Sabha.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Indian farmers shout slogans as they block a highway during a protest in Noida, India, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

Hours before three contentious farm sector bills became law after President Ramnath Kovind’s assent, farmer leaders here decided to hold consultations with their counterparts across the country from October 8 at Kurukshetra to evolve a pan-India agitation strategy so as to pressure the Centre to recall the new legislations. 

According to a gazette notification, the President gave assent to The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. The Opposition had urged Kovind to return the bills, saying they were passed without following due process.

While the farm agitation continues to rock Punjab, elsewhere it has not found similar resonance. Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (Rajewal Group) Punjab president Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “a meeting was held today in which leaders of farm organisations from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh took part. To make the agitation pan-India, it was decided that on October 8 a marathon meeting will be held at Kurukshetra for two-three days. Two to three representatives of all famers’ organisations from across the country will be invited for the brainstorming seasons.”

Meanwhile, farmers in Punjab squatted on the Amritsar-Delhi railway track on Sunday to wrap up their three-day ‘rail-roko’ agitation.

From October 1, they intend to launch an indefinite ‘rail-roko’ in Punjab. Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, an umbrella group that is leading the agitation, said BJP leaders will not be allowed to enter Punjab villages in protest.

Modi’s hardsell

Reaching out to farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the farm sector and farmers are the very basis of Atmanirbhar Bharat, adding the farm bills ensure freedom to sell their produce anywhere at higher rates 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Bills farmers protest Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp