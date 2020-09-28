STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akalis breaking NDA ties 'unfortunate', says Punjab BJP leaders

Published: 28th September 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 10:43 AM

Punjab farmers protests

Bhartiya Kisan Union activists protest against three ordinances passed by the Centre amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at Badal village of Punjab. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Describing the Akalis' move of snapping its ties with the NDA as "unfortunate", the Punjab BJP on Sunday asserted that the party is capable of fighting and winning the 2022 Punjab assembly polls all alone.

The BJP leaders of the state unit of the saffron party said this decision of the Shiromani Akali Dal would never be "fruitful".

The SAD on Saturday night had announced quitting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills and non-inclusion of Punjabi in the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill.

The Punjab BJP on Sunday held its core group meeting in the wake of Akalis decision of pulling out of the NDA.

Party's state unit chief Ashwani Sharma described the Akalis' step as "unfortunate" and claimed that they broke the alliance because of their "political compulsions".

He also said the reasons given by the Akali Dal for snapping ties were "very surprising".

"But SAD is a political party and they chose another line. Surely felt sad as they were the oldest ally," said Sharma while addressing the media here.

"But the two reasons they (Akalis) gave (for snapping ties) were very surprising," he added.

On the issue of farm Bills, Akalis had said the BJP was not pro-farmer, said Sharma.

He said ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, several decisions have been taken in the interest of the farming community.

He cited the Rs 6,000 support to farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi scheme and provisions for neem-coated urea, Kisan Bima and Fasal Bima schemes etc for farmers.

The Punjab BJP chief said the Akali Dal also raised the issue of Punjabi language in J&K.

"Under a new clause 4, which has been inserted in the new law (Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020), a provision has been made to promote the Punjabi language in Jammu and Kashmir," claimed Sharma.

He said the BJP is accountable to Punjab, Punjabiyat and the people of Punjab.

"Therefore, the reasons they (Akalis) gave (for leaving alliance) are not sufficient," he said.

Senior BJP leader and former union minister Vijay Sampla in his tweet said that it was unfortunate that SAD came out of the NDA.

"But every challenge also brings a new opportunity. I believe that this move of SAD, which is already facing internal strife, will never be fruitful in the future," tweeted Sampla.

Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said initially, the Akalis had been supporting the farm Bills and had also said they were favourable to the farming community.

Even former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had made a statement in its favour, said Kalia.

"But after that, they took a U-turn," he said.

Asked about 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, Kalia said the party was ready to contest the polls alone.

"We are ready. We will fight (polls) and definitely, we are going to form the government," he said.

BJP leader Master Mohan Lal said nobody should consider the BJP as weak.

"The BJP will win the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. Our workers and cadre are ready at 117 constituencies," he said.

As per the seat-sharing formula, SAD and BJP contest on 94 and 23 assembly seats respectively.

For Lok Sabha, SAD fights on 10 and BJP on three parliamentary seats.

