STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal government issues notification announcing norms to be followed in Durga Puja pandals

The notification came up four days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee listed safety guidelines along similar lines for the puja committees.

Published: 28th September 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Durga puja

A Durga idol in the making. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Monday issued a notification asking Durga Puja committees to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and set up open pandals where visitors cannot enter without masks.

The notification came up four days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee listed safety guidelines along similar lines for the puja committees.

"Pandals shall have to be spacious and should be kept open from all sides. If in case it becomes essential to have closed ceiling, the sides will have to be kept open and if the sides have to be blocked, the ceiling has to be kept open," the notification signed by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said. Entering a marquee without mask and hand sanitiser will not be allowed, the notification said.

"Organisers shall make adequate arrangements for distribution of masks in close vicinity of the pandal to the visitors who inadvertently come to the premises without wearing masks. Use and availability of hand sanitiser should similarly be made compulsory in the pandal premises," it said.

Rituals such as 'pushpanjali', 'sindoor khela' and distribution of 'prasad' should be organised in small groups with spaced out timings. People are encouraged to bring flowers from home for 'pushpanjali, the government said.

The government also formally notified that Rs 50,OOO financial assistance would be provided to every puja committee while electricity would be available for the marquees at 50 per cent discount, which were earlier announced by the chief minister.

Around 34,437 and 2,509 community Durga Pujas are organised under the jurisdiction of West Bengal police and Kolkata Police respectively, she had said. Cultural programmes in or near the puja pandal premises are not allowed, according to the notification.

To avoid crowding, arrangements should be made so that people can visit marquees from the day of Tritiya, three days prior to the start of five-day festival which begins on October 23, it said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durga Puja West Bengal COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Lockdown Pandemic
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp