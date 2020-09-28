STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar polls: Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party floats new alliance

Apart from JAP, the PDA includes the Azad Samaj Party, the Social Democratic Party of MK Faizi, and the Bahujan Mukti Party, said Pappu Yadav, the national president of the Jan Adhikar Party.

Published: 28th September 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Pappu Yadav (second from left) and other alliance leaders in Patna on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) on Monday forged a poll alliance with three other political outfits including Chandrasekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party, to fight Bihar Assembly polls.

The new front named 'Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)' will take on the NDA, the GA, and the United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) of Asaduddin Owaisi.

Apart from JAP, the PDA includes the Azad Samaj Party, the Social Democratic Party of MK Faizi, and the Bahujan Mukti Party, said Pappu Yadav, the national president of the Jan Adhikar Party.

He said that Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, the LJP, and Congress have been invited to join this alliance in the larger interest of the state. 

He accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of not doing enough to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Kumar has got addicted to power instead of serving the state, Yadav said.

On being asked if he (Yadav) wanted to become the kingmaker after the polls, Yadav said that he just wanted to be the biggest servant of Bihar.

Chandrasekhar Azad of Azad Samaj Party said that he goes to a place where the fight for justice is fought.

A week ago, Asaduddin Owaisi had forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Janata Dal (SJD) and announced to field the alliance candidates on seats in Seemanchal and other parts of the state.

