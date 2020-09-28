STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress will pay heavy price for taking anti-farmer stand, says Kiren Rijiju over India Gate incident

Earlier in the morning, close to 15-20 Punjab Youth Congress workers arrived at the India Gate, New Delhi and tried to set a tractor on fire, apart from protesting against the farm bills.

Published: 28th September 2020 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress will pay a very heavy price for misleading people and taking an anti-farmers' stand, said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over the incident which took place on Monday morning in New Delhi.

Earlier in the morning, close to 15-20 Punjab Youth Congress workers arrived at the India Gate, New Delhi and tried to set a tractor on fire, apart from protesting against the farm bills passed by the Parliament.

The Congress workers also raised slogans against the PM Modi-led government at the Centre.

"Congress Party will pay a very heavy price for destroying public properties, misleading the people and taking a very anti-farmer stand," Rijiju's tweet read.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also slammed the Congress over the incident.

"Congress workers brought the tractor on a truck and set it on fire near India Gate. This is Congress' drama. This is why people had evicted Congress from power," Javadekar said.

Meanwhile, five people have been detained in connection with the burning of the tractor near India Gate, police said.

The Congress workers were protesting reportedly against the three farm bills brought by the Centre, passed by the Parliament, which recently received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Kiren Rijiju Delhi Protests Farm Law Protests India Gate Protests
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp