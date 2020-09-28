CRPF jawan held for raping 17-year-old girl in UP's Banda

By PTI

BANDA: A CRPF jawan was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor on July 12, CRPF jawan Brijesh Kushwaha (39) allegedly thrashed her and raped her on June 5 when she had gone to his house looking for a room on rent.

An FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC on the basis of the complaint filed by the girl, a resident of Chitrakoot, police said.

Senior Sub-Inspector A Singh said the arrest could not be made then as the jawan had left for duty in Jharkhand by the time the FIR was registered.

Kushwaha was arrested on Sunday when he returned home on leave, the SSI said.