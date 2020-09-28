Day after meeting between Fadnavis and Raut, Pawar calls on Uddhav over farm Bills

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar met the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, a day after a meeting between former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Sanjay Raut sparked speculations of a BJP-Shiv Sena reunion.

However, sources claimed the CM and the NCP chief discussed the controversial farm laws, even as both Fadnavis and Raut clarified that their meeting was strictly regarding the former’s interview in Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

The Congress and the NCP are opposing these new laws related to the farm sector and said that they will not let these laws to be implemented in Maharashtra. However, Shiv Sena is yet to clear its stand.

It is being said that Pawar met with Thackeray to understand Sena’s position on the issue. Earlier, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat had also met the chief minister and demanded not to implement the new laws act in Maharashtra.

Pawar’s meeting with the CM comes on the heels of the much-talked about meeting between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

It was also speculated that Raut and Fadnavis may have discussed co-operation over the farm Bills issue.

However, Raut and BJP leaders have clarified that it was a non-political meeting. It was said that Raut met Fadnavis as he wants to interview the former Chief Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi as part of his series of mega interviews.

“Shiv Sena is yet to clear its stand over the issue. BJP through Fadnavis wants to give the message that they need Sena’s help at this moment. BJP wants assurance that the MVA will not make any major decisions over the farm Bill. PM Modi is concerned about his anti-farmer image,” a BJP leader said requesting anonymity.