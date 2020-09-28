STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farm bills were passed as per procedure: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh

Reacting to a media report in this regard, the deputy chairman said that 'as per rules and practice, in order to have a division, two things are essential'.

Published: 28th September 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Derek O’Brien shows the rule book to Rajya Sabha dy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Parliament House. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Sunday reiterated his stand that the farm bills were passed on September 20 as per procedure and the division of votes demanded by the opposition could not be taken up as the House was not in order.

Reacting to a media report in this regard, the deputy chairman said that "as per rules and practice, in order to have a division, two things are essential".

"Firstly there should be a demand for division and equally important that there should be order in the House," he said in a statement.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote on September 20 amid a din.

Clarifying his position further, Harivansh said the statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance and the amendment for the reference of the bill to a select committee moved by K K Ragesh were negatived by a voice vote by the House at 1.07 pm as the member was in the Well of the House and not on his seat in the gallery at that point of time.

It can be seen in a video that after calling him to move his resolution and amendment, "I looked at the gallery, but he was not there", Harivansh said.

On Tiruchi Siva's demand for a division on his amendment for reference of his bill to select committee from his seat at 1.10 pm, the deputy chairman said the video shows that around 1.09 pm, one member was tearing the rule book and throwing it at me.

"Besides, I was surrounded by some hostile members, who were trying to snatch papers from me," he said.

Harivansh also put out a detailed chronology of events at the time of passage of the farm bills on September 20.

The deputy chairman also said, "I hold a constitutional position and therefore, cannot issue a formal rebuttal. I am bringing these facts to your notice and leave it to your conscience for your judgement."

He was responding to a media report that said that official footage of Rajya Sabha TV shows that members K K Ragesh of CPI-M and Tiruchi Siva of DMK, were on their seats while demanding a division of votes to their motions, negating the deputy chairman's claims that members were not on their seats at the time.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harivansh Farm Bills Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Is Ladakh part of China’s hybrid war against India?
Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala witnessing 2nd wave of Covid-19, says minister, warns of total lockdown
A file image of candidates coming out after taking the UPSC exam. For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
A policeman stands guard at the entrance to a Sikh house of worship as journalists film the aftermath of an attack in Kabul. (File photo | AP)
Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match. (Photo | IPL)
Indian Premier League 2020: Talking heads, episode 1
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh (Photo| PTI)
Former Union Minister and BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh passes away at 82
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp