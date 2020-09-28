STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt scientist kidnapped after honey-trap, rescued in Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh monitored the rescue operation that began early Sunday after the scientist's family approached the police

Published: 28th September 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

kidnapping, kidnap

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: A junior scientist at a top government agency, who was kidnapped two days ago after he got honey-trapped, has been rescued from a hotel room in Noida and three people, including a woman, have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh monitored the rescue operation that began early Sunday after the scientist's family approached the police saying they got a Rs 10-lakh ransom call for his safe release, officials said.

Official sources confirmed to PTI that the 45-year-old man worked as a junior scientist at a top government organisation in Delhi.

"He was held hostage in a room in a OYO Hotel in Sector 41 from where he was rescued on Sunday," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh told reporters.

Three people identified as Deepak Kumar, Sunita Gurjar and Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku have been arrested, while two of their partners involved in the kidnapping are absconding, he said.

Rakesh Kumar alias Rinku is the operator of the OYO hotel where the victim was held hostage and assaulted by the kidnappers, Singh said.

According to officials, the scientist, who lives in Noida Sector 77, had left home around 5.30 pm on Saturday, telling his family that he was going to Noida City Centre to buy some items for home.

"But he did not return till late in the night after which his wife got a call from an unidentified person who told her that her husband has been kidnapped and demanded Rs 10 lakh for his safe release," according to a police statement.

Unbeknown to the wife, the scientist had searched for a "massage parlour" online after which he got connected with a man, who had asked him to meet him Saturday evening at the Noida City Centre, from where he got kidnapped, police said.

"The wife tried to arrange the money but could not and then approached the local Sector 49 police Sunday morning after which top officials took note of the matter and an investigation launched to rescue the man," they said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kidnapping
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp